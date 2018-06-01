Webster Bank processing issue resolved

A Webster Bank processing issue has been resolved.

Friday morning, Webster Bank said customer's account balances may not be available until later in the day on Friday.

It blamed a processing delay and said only some customers would be affected.

"The system issue has been resolved and the accounts are in the process of being updated," Webster said in a Twitter post. "Be assured that your accounts remain secure."

Webster Bank said they will continue to work with their customers who were impacted, including waiving all fees that may have been charged and reimbursing any late penalties customers may have incurred.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.