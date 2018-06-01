Your Webster Bank balance may not be available until later

Webster Bank said customers' account balances may not be available until later in the day on Friday.

It blamed a processing delay and said only some customers would be affected.

"We know that you rely on us for your banking needs and we’re working to fix this as quickly as possible," Webster said in a Twitter post. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

