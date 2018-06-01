Southington school, roads impacted by water main break

A water main break in Southington impacted an elementary school and roads.

According to Superintendent Tim Connellan, a water main break on Route 10 in front of Derynoski Elementary School forced the school to dismiss early.

The school dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Route 10 is closed between Route 120 and Chestnut Street for the break.

According to Southington Police, detours will be in place on Main Street at the intersections of Meriden Avenue, Chestnut Street, and Bristol Street.

Old Turnpike Road will also be closed at Carter Lane and Southington Avenue.

The school will also be notifying the YMCA as well.

Channel 3 has reached out to the water department for more information.

Southington Police said it is unclear how long the work will take to complete and for how long the detours will be in effect.

Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.