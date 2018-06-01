Stamford Police investigating after young person shot, killed

Stamford Police are investigating a homicide in the city.

Mayor David Martin said a young person was shot and killed on West Avenue.

The shooting happened on Thursday night.

Martin said this is the first homicide the city has seen in 18 months.

“We often take for granted how safe our community has become, but the homicide that occurred yesterday serves as a sad reminder that gun violence can occur anywhere. It is particularly heartbreaking and disturbing to see a youth in Stamford whose life ends far too soon because of a gun,” said Martin.

The incident is still being investigated by the Stamford Police Department.

