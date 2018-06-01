Truck towing camper crash scene clears on I-91 in Enfield

A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Enfield (iwitness)

A truck carrying a camper crashed on I-91 south in Enfield on Friday, and caused heavy delays in the area.

It happened between exits 46 and 45 a little after 1:30 p.m.

For a few hours after the crash, the left and center lanes were closed. The scene has since cleared.

No injuries were reported.

Enfield police also had alerting drivers to use caution as they traveled on Route 5 or I-91, due to the back-ups during rush hour.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

