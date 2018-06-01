U-Haul truck catches fire in Waterbury

UHaul truck was on fire in Waterbury (Ron Phelan)

A U-Haul truck caught fire on the highway in Waterbury on Friday.

State Police said the truck fire started o I-84 westbound just prior to exit 25A.

Two right lanes are closed while they work to tow away the truck.

State Police said there were no injuries.

