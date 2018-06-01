Windsor Locks Canal Trail and Park closed due to insurance issues

The Windsor Locks Canal Trail and Park is closed due to insurance issues (Windsor Locks Canal Trail and Park Facebook)

The Windsor Locks Canal Trail and Park is closed due to insurance issues.

On a Facebook post from the Windsor Locks Canal Trail and Park, they said the land is owned by the Ahlstrom-Munksio Corporation, which leases the property to the state.

The company required new insurance coverage as part of a lease agreement that facilitated the redevelopment of the Montgomery Mills building.

DEEP and the company are negotiating the details of the insurance, but at this point, it is not in place.

The company has requested the trail to be closed until insurance is in place.

They are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

