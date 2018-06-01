Downpours end, then dry air comes

9:30 PATE

Rain showers are still crossing the state, but they have sped up and they are now moving from northeast to southwest. They should dissipate and move entirely to our southwest by midnight or 1 AM. After they leave, drier air will overtake and the air will turn far more comfortable.

--Mike Cameron

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE

Downpours and humidity exit tonight

The Channel 3 legend, Hilton Kaderli, used describe heavy, tropical downpours as “gully wompers.” And, boy did we have them in parts of the state today. A few more will pass through parts of the state this evening as humid air continues to get lofted into the sky. A cold front is the culprit, with cooler, denser air undercutting the buoyant air. We will have these showers and humidity through about midnight; eventually this soupy air will be forced to the southwest, and drier air will overtake the entire state.

After midnight, the sky will clear and air with dew point temperatures in the 0s will replace the muggy, 65-70 degree dew point air we’ve had all day. Overnight, lows will go comfortably into the 50s, creating a much more hospitable sleeping environment.

Dry & comfortable tomorrow

Sunday will be very nice. A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push drier air southwestward across southern New England tomorrow. The sky will be partly sunny Sunday although a developing ocean flow could spread a few low-altitude clouds into the state later in the day. Yet, despite that flow, a lot of the models are saying that the air will be too dry for these clouds; our fingers are crossed! Highs will be in the 70s over interior portions of the state, but temperatures will likely stay in the 60s at the beaches.

WET MONDAY AND TUESDAY

The week will begin wet. Low pressure will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast and it will spread rain northward into Connecticut on Monday. Rain will be steady for a good chunk of the day and may come down moderately or heavily during part of its duration. The pressure gradient between the storm to our south and high pressure to our northeast will cause a strong east to northeasterly breeze. Therefore, Monday is going to be moist and also unseasonably cool with highs only near 60 degrees. Temperatures could stay in the 50s, which is quite cool for early June.

The storm will depart Monday night and that is when the rain will come to an end. An inch or more of rain is possible in some towns.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s Monday night as the sky becomes partly cloudy and slightly drier air arrives.

Tuesday may also be wet, especially during the afternoon. Another disturbance will approach New England from the northwest. The morning will be dry, but showers or a period of steady rain are expected to develop during the afternoon. Before the clouds and showers arrive, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s.

UNSETTLED WEDNESDAY

A few showers are possible Wednesday, too. Low pressure will slip by just to the south of New England on Wednesday morning. With this system so close, we have to anticipate that it will be a showery day with highs in the 60s.

GENERALLY QUIET THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY



High pressure will move into the Northeast for the end of the week and that means we should be in good shape Thursday and Friday. Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs around 74 degrees. Friday may begin with a few showers as a weak weather front passes through the state, but the remaining 80% of the day will be sunny and warmer with highs close to 80 degrees. The humidity will be low both days.

Saturday will be wonderful. High pressure will be parked right overhead. Sunshine and summer warmth will come!

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at the airport was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

JUNE’S MILESTONES

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

