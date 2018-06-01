Weather conditions will improve over the first weekend of June!

JUNE IS HERE!

Today, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August. However, the summer solstice will occur on Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am. That is when summer when officially begin.

Today, also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, on Monday afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Dew point reached the lower 70s in parts of the state today and this tropical air mass will remain with us throughout the night. Therefore, it is going to be mild and muggy with areas of fog. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 65-70. A cold front will move into this very humid air. Therefore, there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but they’ll be hit or miss and our weather will be dry most of the time. However, any showers could produce very heavy downpours since the atmosphere is loaded with moisture.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…

The cold front will slowly drift to the south of New England tomorrow and weather conditions will gradually improve. The humidity will be high in the morning, but it should begin to drop off during the afternoon. There is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day will be dry. While there will be a lot of clouds, we’ll also have intervals of sunshine. There should be enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the lower and middle 80s away from the coast.

A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push drier air southward across Southern New England Saturday night and Sunday. Therefore, the second half of the weekend is looking good! The sky will be partly sunny Sunday although a developing ocean flow could spread low clouds into the state later in the day. Highs will be in the 70s over interior portions of the state, but temperatures will likely stay in the 60s at the beaches. The air will be nice and dry. The dew point may actually drop into the 40s!

MONDAY AND TUESDAY…

Low pressure will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast and it will spread rain northward into Connecticut on Monday. The pressure gradient between the storm to our south and high pressure to our northeast will cause a strong east to northeasterly breeze. Therefore, Monday is going to be unseasonably cool with highs only near 60 degrees. Temperatures could stay in the 50s, which is quite cool for early June. The storm will depart Monday night and that is when the rain will come to an end. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s.

Another disturbance will approach New England from the northwest on Tuesday. The morning will be dry, but showers are expected to develop during the afternoon. Before the clouds and showers arrive, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY…

Low pressure will slip by just to the south of New England on Wednesday. Therefore, we are forecasting a showery day with highs in the 60s. High pressure will move into the Northeast for the end of the week and that means we should be in good shape Thursday and Friday. Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs around 70 degrees. Friday should be sunny and warmer with highs close to 80 degrees. The humidity will be low both days.

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at the airport was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS…

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

