Landscaper finds gun Coventry shooting suspect tossed out car window

A landscaper called police after he almost accidentally ran over a loaded gun with a lawnmower.

Chris Yates, of Keepers Lawn & Garden, was mowing a South Street lawn in Coventry when he spotted the handgun in the grass.

He almost ran it over.

“Thankfully that didn’t happen because it could’ve gone off. It could’ve hurt someone bad,” Yates said.

Yates called the police, with suspicions of who the gun belongs to.

“It was to my belief that you know this was an additional weapon being tossed from the vehicle,” Yates said.

Coventry police said the gun is registered to Daniel Ballard, who is currently being held on a $1 million bond for several charges, including attempted murder.

Ballard is connected to a domestic incident that happened on Wednesday night.

Police were called to Flanders Street, where Ballard shot up a home 20 times.

The 36-year-old drove off before police could even get there, leading state police and even UConn police on a chase that spanned several towns with speeds as fast as 90 miles an hour.

Stop sticks were used but police say Ballard kept going until he was finally stopped in Vernon.

Coventry police say troopers found the gun used in the shooting, but no one expected a second gun registered to that same suspect to be found off of South Street.

“You know, kids are curious, they pick it up not knowing what they’re doing. They could’ve killed someone,” Yates said, adding that he’s relieved no one else picked it up.

Coventry police believe the suspect Daniel Ballard threw the gun out his car window the night of the crimes, but officers say it was not fired that night.

