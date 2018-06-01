Towns/cities host fireworks displays this summer

The following list showcases fireworks displays that are being held across the state this summer.
June 23
Branford: Foote Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
June 27
Coventry: Coventry Lake – Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Oxford: Quaker Farms School – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
June 29
Hamden: Town Center Park – Fireworks at dusk
Killingly: Owen Bell Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Norwich: Dodd Stadium – Fireworks after the game
Oxford: Quaker Farms School – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Simsbury: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center – Fireworks after the concert
Windsor Locks: Veterans’ Memorial Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
June 30
Bristol: Lake Compounce – Fireworks at dusk
Bristol/Wolcott: Cedar Lake – Fireworks at dusk
Danbury: SummerStage at Danbury Fair – Fireworks at dusk
East Haven: East Haven Town Beach – Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Hebron: Hebron Lions Fairgrounds – Event starting at 2 p.m.
Lakeville: Lime Rock Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.
New Britain: New Britain Stadium – Fireworks after the game
Redding: Lonetown Farm – Fireworks at dusk
July 1
Bridgeport: Seaside Park – Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Orange: Orange Fairgrounds- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Putnam: Rotary Park – Event from 7 to 10:00 p.m.
Waterbury: Brass Mill Center Macy’s and JCPenney Parking Lots – Fireworks at 9 p.m.
July 2
Fairfield: Penfield and Jennings Beaches – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Uncasville: Mohegan Sun – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Westport: Compo Beach – Fireworks at dusk
Wethersfield: Cove Park – Event from 5 to 9:45 p.m.
July 3
Derby: Downtown Derby – Fireworks at 8 p.m.
Madison: West Wharf Beach – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Milford: Plains Park – Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Naugatuck: Old Firehouse Road – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
New Britain: New Britain Stadium – Fireworks after the game
Norwalk: Calf Pasture Beach – Fireworks at dusk
Stratford: Short Beach Park – Fireworks at 7 p.m.
West Haven: Bradley Point Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
July 4
Middlebury: Quassy Amusement Park – Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
New Britain: Stanley Quarter Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
New Canaan: Waveny Park – Event from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.
New Haven: Wilbur Cross High School Football Field – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Norwich: Dodd Stadium – Fireworks after the game
Rowayton: Bayley Beach – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Wilton: Wilton High School – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 6
Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park – Fireworks after the game
Norwich: Dodd Stadium – Fireworks after the game
Stafford Springs: Stafford Motor Speedway – Fireworks at 7 p.m.
Torrington: Torrington Middle School – Event from 4 to 10 p.m.
July 7
Darien: Darien High School – Fireworks at dusk
Greenwich: Greenwich Point and Binney Park – Fireworks at dusk
Guilford: Guilford Fairgrounds – Fireworks at 7 p.m.
Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park – Fireworks after the game
Manchester: Manchester Community College Band Shell Area – Fireworks at dusk
New Milford: Town Green – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 8
Enfield: Town Green – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
July 10
Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park – Fireworks after the game
Vernon: Henry Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 12
Beacon Falls: Pent Road Recreation Complex – Fireworks at dusk
July 14
Hartford: Great River Park and Mortensen Riverfront Plaza – Fireworks at 9 p.m.
New Britain: New Britain Stadium – Fireworks after the game
New London: Sailfest on the waterfront – Fireworks at 9 p.m.
July 21
Newington: Mill Pond Park – Fireworks at dusk
