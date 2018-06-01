Towns/cities host fireworks displays this summer

The following list showcases fireworks displays that are being held across the state this summer.

June 23

Branford: Foote Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

June 27

Coventry: Coventry Lake – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Oxford: Quaker Farms School – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

June 29

Hamden: Town Center Park – Fireworks at dusk

Killingly: Owen Bell Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Norwich: Dodd Stadium – Fireworks after the game

Oxford: Quaker Farms School – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Simsbury: Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center – Fireworks after the concert

Windsor Locks: Veterans’ Memorial Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

June 30

Bristol: Lake Compounce – Fireworks at dusk

Bristol/Wolcott: Cedar Lake – Fireworks at dusk

Danbury: SummerStage at Danbury Fair – Fireworks at dusk

East Haven: East Haven Town Beach – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Hebron: Hebron Lions Fairgrounds – Event starting at 2 p.m.

Lakeville: Lime Rock Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

New Britain: New Britain Stadium – Fireworks after the game

Redding: Lonetown Farm – Fireworks at dusk

July 1

Bridgeport: Seaside Park – Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Orange: Orange Fairgrounds- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Putnam: Rotary Park – Event from 7 to 10:00 p.m.

Waterbury: Brass Mill Center Macy’s and JCPenney Parking Lots – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

July 2

Fairfield: Penfield and Jennings Beaches – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Uncasville: Mohegan Sun – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Westport: Compo Beach – Fireworks at dusk

Wethersfield: Cove Park – Event from 5 to 9:45 p.m.

July 3

Derby: Downtown Derby – Fireworks at 8 p.m.

Madison: West Wharf Beach – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Milford: Plains Park – Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Naugatuck: Old Firehouse Road – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

New Britain: New Britain Stadium – Fireworks after the game

Norwalk: Calf Pasture Beach – Fireworks at dusk

Stratford: Short Beach Park – Fireworks at 7 p.m.

West Haven: Bradley Point Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

July 4

Middlebury: Quassy Amusement Park – Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

New Britain: Stanley Quarter Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

New Canaan: Waveny Park – Event from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

New Haven: Wilbur Cross High School Football Field – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Norwich: Dodd Stadium – Fireworks after the game

Rowayton: Bayley Beach – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Wilton: Wilton High School – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 6

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park – Fireworks after the game

Norwich: Dodd Stadium – Fireworks after the game

Stafford Springs: Stafford Motor Speedway – Fireworks at 7 p.m.

Torrington: Torrington Middle School – Event from 4 to 10 p.m.

July 7

Darien: Darien High School – Fireworks at dusk

Greenwich: Greenwich Point and Binney Park – Fireworks at dusk

Guilford: Guilford Fairgrounds – Fireworks at 7 p.m.

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park – Fireworks after the game

Manchester: Manchester Community College Band Shell Area – Fireworks at dusk

New Milford: Town Green – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 8

Enfield: Town Green – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

July 10

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park – Fireworks after the game

Vernon: Henry Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 12

Beacon Falls: Pent Road Recreation Complex – Fireworks at dusk

July 14

Hartford: Great River Park and Mortensen Riverfront Plaza – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

New Britain: New Britain Stadium – Fireworks after the game

New London: Sailfest on the waterfront – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

July 21

Newington: Mill Pond Park – Fireworks at dusk

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.