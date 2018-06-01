Police investigating after body found at Stevenson Dam

State Police are investigating a death after a body was found in Oxford.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, State Police responded to Stevenson Dam to investigate the death.

The body was found on the property.

State Police said there is no criminal aspect to the investigation.

The medical examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The identity of the person is not being released at this time.

