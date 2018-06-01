PD: 5 juveniles arrested after armed robbery, police pursuit

Stratford police arrested 5 juveniles after an armed robbery on Friday.

Around 2:47 p.m., police responded to the report of an armed robbery on Nichols Avenue.

The victim reported to being robbed at gunpoint by several males who were in a Honda Pilot.

Police said they recognized this same vehicle as being involved in a similar robbery in Milford on Thursday.

Detectives found the car on Court Avenue in Bridgeport. It was occupied by five males who fit the description given by the victim.

The males fled on a foot when officers attempted to detain them.

Police said five out of six suspects were detained by police. The sixth suspect has been identified, but not found yet.

The vehicle the suspects used was stolen out of Wallingford, according to police.

Police said all suspects are juveniles from Bridgeport. They are not being identified because of their ages.

One weapon was found inside the car, another was thrown by a suspect that was running from police. Police determined both weapons to be facsimile firearms.

Police are still investigating the incident.

