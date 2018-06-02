Warm Saturday, potential afternoon showers and thunderstorms

It’s the first weekend in June and the air will transition from warm and muggy to dry and comfortable, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron.

Saturday will start out humid but as the day progresses, the weather conditions will improve and Cameron said the humidity will drop.

There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday, and highs will be in the lower to mid 80s, according to Cameron.

“As the day goes on we expect to see temperatures warm considerably,” Cameron said. “We're expecting readings to go into the mid 80s inland. And we will have a partly sunny sky, but at the same time, we do have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.”

Sunday will be dry and comfortable with partly sunny skies and inland highs in the 70s. Cameron expects the shoreline to stay in the 60s.

“Tomorrow is going to be gorgeous,” Cameron said.

Monday morning will be wet and temperatures will be cool with highs in the 50s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s, according to Cameron.

“Monday should be quite wet for sure,” Cameron said.

Tuesday afternoon could bring some showers and Cameron said temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be wet and Cameron said highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday will bring sunshine and highs will be around 70 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and Cameron said temperatures should be around the 80 degree mark.

