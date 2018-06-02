PD: Body found at Plainville High School

Police are investigating after a body was discovered at Plainville High School.
Police said the body of an adult has been deemed not suspicious at this time, and the public is not in danger.
Police are working to determine how the identity, cause, and manner of death.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more. This story is developing.
