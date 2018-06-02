PD: Body found at Plainville High School identified - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Body found at Plainville High School identified

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

Police have identified the body that was discovered at Plainville High School.

Police said the body of 31-year-old Danielle Wells has been deemed not suspicious at this time, and the public is not in danger.

The medical examiner ruled Wells' death as a suicide. 

