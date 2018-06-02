Humidity drops, bringing a gorgeous Sunday

The heavy downpours and humidity will leave the state during the next few hours, and drier, more comfortable air will take their place by morning.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said some showers make still crop up in places throughout the state until midnight as the humid air lingers.

But, a cold front will force the soupy air out, said Cameron. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

“A large high pressure system centered in Canada will push drier air southwestward across southern New England tomorrow,” said Cameron.

A partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s over the interior portions of the state are part of what will make tomorrow more comfortable than Saturday, said Cameron.

“The only complication to the forecast may come from ocean flow that will develop later in the day. You may notice more clouds in the sky as a result, especially across southern Connecticut tomorrow afternoon,” added Cameron.

As for the start of the week, Cameron is expecting low pressure to develop near the mid- Atlantic Coast that will bring STEADY rain during most of the day.

The rain expected Monday could bring an inch or more, Cameron said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.