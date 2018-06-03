Springfield Police continue investigation following discovery of 3 bodies

The investigation shifted from the home to the garage and yard on Thursday. (WFSB)

Three bodies were found at a home on Page Boulevard in Springfield, MA this week. (WFSB)

Stewart Weldon lives at the home where three bodies were found (WFSB/Springfield Police)

As of Sunday, Police are still actively searching and investigating at a property in Springfield where three bodies were discovered.

On Thursday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Springfield Police recovered three bodies at 1333 Page Boulevard.

Gulluni said Police are “intensely searching” the property using ground penetrating radar.

“Needless to say the search has been very thorough, very painstaking and is very much ongoing and it remains active,” Gulluni said. “We have used the ground penetrating radar technology which has given us some preliminary results and will give us more formalized information in a report.

Gulluni said autopsies and testing are being conducted by a medical examiner in Boston.

A man who lives at the address where the bodies were found was arrested on Sunday, May 27, by Springfield Police following a traffic stop that led to a chase which ultimately ended with the man crashing into a Police cruiser.

After Police arrested Weldon, a woman who was sitting in the passenger seat during the chase told Police she had been held captive by Weldon, and was hit with a hammer over several weeks.

Police said Weldon has not been charged in relation to the discovery of the bodies.

Weldon plead not guilty on Tuesday to charges of kidnapping, sexual assault, and torture.

Weldon is being held on $1 million cash bail.

It’s a quiet neighborhood, according to John Zarcone. “This neighborhood that I live in is very quiet. Everybody knows everybody. Kids play up and down the streets constantly.”

Weldon's criminal history began in 1997 in New Jersey when he was arrested for unlawful possession of rifles and shotguns.

He has more than 20 court cases that have appeared on court dockets.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement released on Saturday, “This neighborhood is filled with good and diverse working class individuals and families, who like me, ask - why was this guy out on our streets!? Stewart R. Weldon is another ‘choir boy’ let go by our judicial system. When will some of our judges realize that ‘animals’ like this have no respect for life, our courts, or GPS devices.”

