PD: Woman's body found in Plantsville deemed suspicious

Southington Police are investigating the death of a woman and have deemed the death suspicious in nature.

Police said they responded to 58 Manor Road around 6 a.m.

Meanwhile in Naugatuck, police have established a crime scene at 5:30 a.m. outside of the police station on Spring St. that is connected to the Southington scene.

Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata told Channel 3 that the scenes are connected, but could not confirmed how.

The identity of the deceased female is being withheld pending notification of the family, according to police.

Police said there is no risk to the public at this time.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Southington Police Department Detective Division.

