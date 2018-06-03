Police presence increased at East Hartford High School for Monday

The East Hartford Superintendent of Schools said on Sunday that there will be an increase of presence of officers at East Hartford High School on Monday morning.

The Superintendent and the East Hartford Police Department said they were made aware of rumors on social media over the weekend regarding safety concerns at graduation and the school.

Superintendent Nathan Quesnel said through police cooperation and investigation, the rumors that have been circulating are “inaccurate and untrue.”

“We know that rumors on social media often take a life of their own and suggest you reach out to the school directly if a conversation is needed,” added Superintendent Quesnel in a letter to parents.

Superintendent Quesnel added that to ensure safety and the school year comes to an end, there will be an increased presence of officers at the school.

