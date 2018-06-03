Ledyard police scam seeking donations for department

Ledyard police are urging residents to ignore a scam that is making its way through town.
Ledyard police said the scam is solicitation for a “Police Action Fund” where money raised would benefit the Ledyard Police Department.
Police reiterated that there is no affiliation with the Ledyard Police Department.
