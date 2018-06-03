Ledyard police scam seeking donations for department - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ledyard police scam seeking donations for department

Posted: Updated:
(MGN) (MGN)
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) -

Ledyard police are urging residents to ignore a scam that is making its way through town.

Ledyard police said the scam is solicitation for a “Police Action Fund” where money raised would benefit the Ledyard Police Department.

Police reiterated that there is no affiliation with the Ledyard Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.