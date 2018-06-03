Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in New Britain on Sunday

Police said one person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash in New Britain on Sunday.

New Britain Police said a 26-year-old Newington man suffered serious life-threatening injuries, and later died at the hospital, after a crash at the intersection of West Main Street and Grove Hill Rd. just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 30-year-old Terryville woman was driving the car was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

Police said charges have not yet been filed.

Police are assessing and investigating the scene.

Witnesses and those with information are encouraged to contact Sergeant Steven King at (860) 826-3071.

