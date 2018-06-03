Motorcyclist killed in New Britain crash identified by police

Police said one person is dead after a car and motorcycle crash in New Britain on Sunday.

New Britain police said 26-year-old Bernard Wallen of Newington suffered serious life-threatening injuries, and later died at the hospital.

They said he crashed at the intersection of West Main Street and Grove Hill Road just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said a 30-year-old Terryville woman was driving the car was uninjured and is cooperating with police.

Police said charges have not yet been filed.

The are continuing to investigate.

Witnesses and those with information are encouraged to contact Sgt. Steven King at (860) 826-3071.

