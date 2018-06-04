Rain expected to stick around for at least half of the day

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Rain will be steady for a good portion of Monday thanks to some low pressure that's moving south of the state.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the rain could be moderate or heavy at times.

It will also be unseasonably cool with highs in the 50s and 60s.

"Should both Hartford and Bridgeport experience readings of 59 degrees or cooler all day, they will tie or break the record cold 'high temperatures' for the day, with Hartford’s record of 59 having been set in 1945 and Bridgeport’s record of 59 having been set in 2003," Haney said.

The rain should wind down during the late afternoon hours.

Haney said 1 inch or more of rain is possible. A few spots may actually see between 1.5 and 2 inches.

"Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s Monday night as the sky becomes partly cloudy and slightly drier air arrives," he said.

Tuesday is also looking wet, especially during the afternoon hours.

A second system takes aim at New England from the northwest.

"Before the clouds and showers arrive, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 60s," Haney said. "The rain will taper off overnight."

Showers are also possible on Wednesday; however, Haney believes most of the day will simply be gray.

Highs should be in the 60s.

"Thursday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees," Haney said.

Friday may have some showers to start, but the rest of the day should be sunny and warm.

Saturday looks to be the best of the weekend days.

"Another storm will arrive by Sunday afternoon and may bring a dose of heavy rain," Haney said.

