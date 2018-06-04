Woman murdered in Southington, suspect shot self at Naugatuck PD

The death of a woman on Manor Road in Southington on Sunday is connected to a crime scene in Naugatuck, both police departments confirmed. (WFSB)

Two different police departments are investigating connected crimes, at the center of which is a woman who was murdered over the weekend.

Police said 41-year-old Michelle Barrett was found dead at a Manor Road home in the Plantsville section of Southington.

An update from police is expected around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Stream it here.

Barrett reportedly had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around the same time, police in Naugatuck said they were investigating a crime scene outside of their police department. Naugatuck police revealed on Monday that the suspect was 40-year-old Robert DeSantis.

Police said DeSantis went to the Naugatuck Police Department and shot himself. He's at an area medical center.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that Barrett's body was discovered in front yard of a home on Manor Road.

Police were first called around 6 a.m. on Sunday for a welfare check.

That's when they found Barrett's body.

As they investigated, some neighbors revealed that they heard screams.

“One of the neighbors down there said that he heard a gunshot at 1:00 in the morning and somebody scream," said Fred Frost of Southington.

It's unclear if the woman lived at the home.

Southington police, as well as state police, searched the home and canvased the neighborhood to look for clues.

In the meantime in Naugatuck, DeSantis shot himself around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in their parking lot.

Police confirmed was that it was connected to Barrett's death in Southington.

The state's attorney's office is looking into the case.

Channel 3 is expected to learn more information from investigators later in the morning on Monday.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.