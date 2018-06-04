Woman murdered in Southington, suspect shot self at Naugatuck PD

The death of a woman on Manor Road in Southington on Sunday is connected to a crime scene in Naugatuck, both police departments confirmed. (WFSB)

A woman was shot and killed in Southington after which the suspect shot himself at the Naugatuck Police Department.

Police said 41-year-old Michelle Barrett was found dead at 57 Manor Rd. in the Plantsville section of Southington.

Barrett reportedly was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound around 6 a.m. on Sunday.

About a half hour beforehand, police in Naugatuck said they investigated a crime scene outside of their own police department. Naugatuck police revealed on Monday that the suspect, 40-year-old Robert DeSantis, shot himself in the parking lot.

He remained at an area medical center in extremely serious condition as of late Monday morning.

DeSantis reportedly confessed to a family member that he murdered Barrett, police said.

Police also said Barrett and DeSantis had at one point been boyfriend and girlfriend.

Both have children, but not common children, they said.

They are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police also said that DeSantis did not have any firearms registered to his name, so they are trying to figure out how he obtained the gun used in the crime.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that Barrett's body was discovered in the yard of the Manor Road home.

Police were first called for a welfare check.

They found the body when they arrived.

As they investigated, some neighbors revealed that they heard screams.

“One of the neighbors down there said that he heard a gunshot at 1:00 in the morning and somebody scream," said Fred Frost of Southington.

Police said Barrett live in the home with her grandmother, who was in the home sleeping at the time.

Southington police, as well as state police, searched the home and canvased the neighborhood to look for clues.

The state's attorney's office is looking into the case.

