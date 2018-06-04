Stratford crash slowing commute to the GW bridge

A crash on Interstate 95 south in Stratford caused a big headache for drivers headed to New York City on Monday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer jackknifed by exit 32.

The incident contributed to a more than 3 hour delay from New Haven to the George Washington Bridge.

The average speed was 24 mph.

Drivers who sought an alternate route hopped on the Merritt Parkway.

There was no word on injuries or a cause.

