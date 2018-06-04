2-car crash in Rocky Hill slows I-91 traffic

A crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill slowed the Monday morning commute. (DOT)

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill slowed the morning commute on Monday.

It happened between exits 24 and 25.

The Department of Transportation said the left shoulder and right lane were closed.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

