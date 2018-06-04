Student arrested for East Hartford High School social media threat

Michael Lachnichi was charged with breach of peace following a report of a social media threat. (East Hartford police)

A student's social media threat prompted an increased police presence at East Hartford High School on Monday.

Michael Lachnichi, 18, was arrested for the threat after police obtained additional information .

Lachnichi was questioned and apologetic, police said.

He was charged with breach of peace and released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

The school went into "secure school mode" around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the threat was found to be non-credible.

Still, they didn't taking any chances. In addition to the increased presence, they said they would be extra officers in place for dismissal.

Graduation is slated for next Friday, according to the school calendar. The school year wraps up the following week.

As students and staff geared up for the end of the year, police said there were rumors of a threat that involved graduation.

Police said the rumors involved an online post that was tracked and found not credible.

In response, they said there would be an increased presence at the school.

“We know that rumors on social media often take a life of their own and suggest you reach out to the school directly if a conversation is needed," said superintendent Nathan Quesnel.

Police told Channel 3 that the response was handled by the school resource officer and the town's Board of Education.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.