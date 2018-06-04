Gas prices appear to have peaked

For the first time since an upward trend began, gas prices took a turn for the better this week.

AAA said the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas dropped 2 cents to $2.95.

The trend appears to have reached Connecticut as well with the average price holding steady at $3.15.

Prices had been steadily rising since mid-March.

In Connecticut, they went up 20 cents in just a month's time.

“Gas prices often peak in the first week of June so it’s possible that the worst is behind us however there are still a number of variables that could send gas prices higher, especially as we enter hurricane season,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. “But, for the moment anyway, it appears gas prices have started to take a turn for the better."

The Connecticut average of $3.15 per gallon is still 63 cents higher than the price from a year ago on the same date.

Here's how it breaks down by region:

Bridgeport - $3.22

Hartford - $3.13

New Haven/Meriden - $3.13

New London/Norwich - $3.17

The state also pays the 8th highest price for gas in the country.

For more information on gas prices in the state, check out AAA's fuel gauge report here.

