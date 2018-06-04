Brother charged in connection with Griswold family murders

Tankers were on the scene of a deadly house fire in Griswold back in December. (WFSB)

A man faces charges in connection with the deaths of a family in Griswold.

Sergio Correa faced a judge in New London on Monday morning during which it was revealed that he was officially charged.

According to the bail commissioner, he was charged with three counts of murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery, first-degree arson and second-degree arson.

His sister, 23-year-old Ruth Correa, was arrested last month.

Both had a hand in the deaths of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist and their son Matthew, according to investigators.

The remains of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist were found inside their burnt home back in December. Matthew Lindquist was found dead in the woods near the scene on May 5.

All three deaths were ruled homicides by the medical examiner.

According to an arrest warrant, Matthew Lindquist had agreed to exchange guns and a safe for drugs.

Ruth Correa told police that Matthew Lindquist said if he received the drugs, they could make it look like a robbery at his parent's home. The plan was to tie the parents up and steal the guns and the safe, the warrant said.

When Ruth Correa and Sergio Correa arrived near the Lindquists' home, Ruth Correa said Matthew Lindquist looked panicked.

Matthew Lindquist fled. Sergio Correa pursued him with a machete and hit him in the back of the head, the warrant stated. He was later stabbed.

The Correas then went into the Lindquist home where they found Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

Ruth Correa reported that Kenneth Lindquist was beaten with a baseball bat and Janet Lindquist was choked with a rope. She later told a neighbor at her apartment complex in Hartford that both were eventually stabbed before the house was set on fire.

Sergio Correa is already in prison on unrelated charges and could face a lifetime in prison if convicted, but says his sister's statements are all lies.

"You heard my clients outbursts. He said 'my sister is lying.' I'm going with what he says at this moment. He wants a fair trial, that's all he's asking for. It's a gruesome case as everybody knows," said Wayne Gerace, Sergio Correa's attorney.

The Lindquist relatives did not want to comment on the latest development. They've scheduled a memorial service in Rhode Island on June 15 for Kevin and Janet.

