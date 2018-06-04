Norah O’Donnell and Christopher Jackson headline Women’s Day at Travelers

Travelers Championship announced Monday that renowned journalist Norah O’Donnell and Broadway’s “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson will headline the Women’s Day breakfast.

“Each year we try to make the Women’s Day Breakfast a can’t-miss event,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “This year’s is no exception. Norah is an award-winning journalist who has traveled the globe to interview some of the world’s most notable figures, and Chris does it all – he’s an actor, singer, musician and composer who is sure to entertain the crowd with his interview and performance.

Women’s Day takes place Thursday, June 21, at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell during the PGA Tour Championship. A golf clinic for women, discounts at the merchandise shop and preferred seating will also be offered to women that day.

Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit tournament charities, including The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. which serves children with serious illnesses.

Tickets for the breakfast typically sell out quickly and can be purchased here.