12 people forced out by fire that claimed the life of a cat

A fire broke out at a home in Hartford early Monday afternoon, leaving one cat dead.

Fire crews were seen responding to a home on Sisson Avenue.

Twelve people were forced out by the fire.

One cat was killed, but another was rescued by firefighters.

The home is a multi-family home.

The fire was brought under control about an hour after the initial call. It did not spread to other homes.

The City and the American Red Cross said they are providing services to the people who were displaced.

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.

