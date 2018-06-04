WCSU, Danbury schools lockdown lifted after suspicious person investigation

Part of Western Connecticut State University, Danbury schools and Abbott Technical High School were locked down because of a police investigation.
There were unconfirmed reports of a gunman on the WCSU campus, but police said it was a person carrying a microphone stand.
The lockdowns at all schools have been lifted.
Police made contact with the person carrying the stand and determined it was a misunderstanding.
According to Mayor Mark Boughton, police were investigating reports of a man with a gun in the area earlier this morning.
Just after 1:45 p.m., the all-clear was given for WCSU.
