WCSU, Danbury schools lockdown lifted after suspicious person investigation

A report of a gunman near WCSU prompted a building lock down. (WFSB) A report of a gunman near WCSU prompted a building lock down. (WFSB)
Part of Western Connecticut State University, Danbury schools and Abbott Technical High School were locked down because of a police investigation. 

There were unconfirmed reports of a gunman on the WCSU campus, but police said it was a person carrying a microphone stand. 

The lockdowns at all schools have been lifted. 

Police made contact with the person carrying the stand and determined it was a misunderstanding. 

According to Mayor Mark Boughton, police were investigating reports of a man with a gun in the area earlier this morning. 

Just after 1:45 p.m., the all-clear was given for WCSU.

