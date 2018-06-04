WCSU, Danbury schools lockdown lifted after suspicious person investigation

A report of a gunman near WCSU prompted a building lock down. (WFSB)

Part of Western Connecticut State University, Danbury schools and Abbott Technical High School were locked down because of a police investigation.

There were unconfirmed reports of a gunman on the WCSU campus, but police said it was a person carrying a microphone stand.

The lockdowns at all schools have been lifted.

Police made contact with the person carrying the stand and determined it was a misunderstanding.

According to Mayor Mark Boughton, police were investigating reports of a man with a gun in the area earlier this morning.

Just after 1:45 p.m., the all-clear was given for WCSU.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.