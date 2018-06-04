6.4.18 Salade Nicoise

Salade Nicoise

Recipe provided by Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear

Ingredients:

2 eggs

4-6 small red or new potatoes

4 oz. haricots verts, or small green beans

½ c. apple-cider vinegar

1 T. sugar

1½ t. kosher salt

1 red onion, cut into thin slices

1 red, orange or green bell pepper, cored and cut into strips

8-12 grape tomatoes, split in half lengthwise

1 can imported tuna in oil, drained, or cooked chicken breast or cooked shrimp

For the dressing:

¼ c. red-wine vinegar

1 small clove garlic, minced

½ t. Dijon-style mustard

½ c. extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions to prep the salad:

1. Cook the eggs : Place cold eggs from the refrigerator into a small saucepan. Cover with 1-2 inches of cold water. Bring to a boil on the stove top, cover the pan and remove from the heat. Leave covered for 12-14 minutes, then remove the eggs to an ice-water bath until cool enough to peel. Peel under running water. Refrigerate until ready to plate.

2. Cook the potatoes : Place whole potatoes in a medium saucepan in a single layer. Cover with 1-2 inches of cold water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until the potatoes are just cooked through, about 15-20 minutes. Remove potatoes with a slotted spoon and allow to cool until they can be cut into quarters or smaller pieces, as you choose. Return the water in the saucepan to a rolling boil. Refrigerate the potatoes until you are ready to plate.

3. Cook the green beans : Cook the green beans in the boiling water until they are just cooked and bright green. Drain the beans and chill them in an ice-water bath. Drain them thoroughly, then refrigerate them.

4. Pickle the onions : Whisk apple-cider vinegar, sugar and salt in a small bowl or medium-sized jar until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add onion slices and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour. NOTE: Can be made two weeks ahead. Store in refrigerator. Drain onion slices before using.

5. Make salad dressing : In a small jar or bowl, combine red-wine vinegar, minced garlic and mustard. Slowly add olive oil, shaking or whisking rapidly to form an emulsion. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

When you're ready to plate: