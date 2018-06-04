6.4.18 Salade Nicoise

Salade Nicoise
Recipe provided by Laura Grimmer of The Perfect Pear
Ingredients:
2 eggs
4-6 small red or new potatoes
4 oz. haricots verts, or small green beans
½ c. apple-cider vinegar
1 T. sugar
1½ t. kosher salt
1 red onion, cut into thin slices
1 red, orange or green bell pepper, cored and cut into strips
8-12 grape tomatoes, split in half lengthwise
1 can imported tuna in oil, drained, or cooked chicken breast or cooked shrimp
For the dressing:
¼ c. red-wine vinegar
1 small clove garlic, minced
½ t. Dijon-style mustard
½ c. extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions to prep the salad:
1. Cook the eggs: Place cold eggs from the refrigerator into a small saucepan. Cover with 1-2 inches of cold water. Bring to a boil on the stove top, cover the pan and remove from the heat. Leave covered for 12-14 minutes, then remove the eggs to an ice-water bath until cool enough to peel. Peel under running water. Refrigerate until ready to plate.
2. Cook the potatoes: Place whole potatoes in a medium saucepan in a single layer. Cover with 1-2 inches of cold water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until the potatoes are just cooked through, about 15-20 minutes. Remove potatoes with a slotted spoon and allow to cool until they can be cut into quarters or smaller pieces, as you choose. Return the water in the saucepan to a rolling boil. Refrigerate the potatoes until you are ready to plate.
3. Cook the green beans: Cook the green beans in the boiling water until they are just cooked and bright green. Drain the beans and chill them in an ice-water bath. Drain them thoroughly, then refrigerate them.
4. Pickle the onions: Whisk apple-cider vinegar, sugar and salt in a small bowl or medium-sized jar until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add onion slices and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour. NOTE: Can be made two weeks ahead. Store in refrigerator. Drain onion slices before using.
5. Make salad dressing: In a small jar or bowl, combine red-wine vinegar, minced garlic and mustard. Slowly add olive oil, shaking or whisking rapidly to form an emulsion. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
When you're ready to plate:
1. Sliced eggs into quarters. Arrange vegetables and eggs and on a plate or platter. Place the protein in the center. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle dressing on top of plate or serve on the side.
2. NOTE: You can even plate this dish several hours in advance. Hold off on the dressing, keep it lightly covered with plastic wrap and in the refrigerator until you’re ready to eat.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.