PD: Waterbury hit-and-run suspect hit a child at a bus stop

Waterbury Police are searching for a person who hit a 7-year-old and fled the scene on Monday morning.

Police said around 8 a.m., a 7-year-old was crossing the street to get onto the bus when the driver failed to stop for the stop signal.

The hit and run happened on North Main Street at Elizabeth Street.

The driver hit the child and then fled the scene.

The child was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with leg and hip pain. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the driver was in a Nissan 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police.

