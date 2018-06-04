Hearing held to free Guilford dog from death-row

A family is fighting to free their dog that is on death row (Submitted)

A Guilford was dog sentenced to death and the family is continuing their fight.

A pitbull mix is being held after it bit a boy last summer.

The boy was trespassing on the dog's property and the animal's owners have been fighting for almost a year to get their dog back.

On Monday, they finally got their hearing with the town.

It was a one-sided hearing.

Town officials didn't say much and those who testified were in favor of the dog being released.

“I think it is disgusting what Guilford, CT is doing to not only this family but the dog this was a rescue dog,” said David Young, the dog’s owner.

Last summer “Simon” was in his partially fenced yard when a boy next door went in the yard to get his lacrosse ball.

“Simon” bit him in the shoe, then the boy raised his lacrosse stick and the dog bit him again, requiring 11 stitches and surgery.

The dog's owner David Young, says “Simon” was protecting his family and property.

“God forbid someone come into my yard and mean my granddaughter harm everybody would hope the dog would protect their family,” said Young.

A kill order is set for September and on Monday the Young family was granted a hearing to make their case.

Animal activists showed up to make arguments

“This is legalized animal cruelty. He protects his family.” Young said.

There was one other complaint about the dog from another neighbor.

There is no word on when the town will rule, but the dog is set to put down in September.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.