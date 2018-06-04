Plaque, trees vandalized at Lake Williams State Park

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s EnCon Police are investigating vandalism at a local state park.

Over the weekend, the vandalism was discovered at Lake Williams State Park Scenic Reserve in Lebanon.

The vandalism included Swastikas, which were spray-painted on trees. Other graphic images were found on the ground.

Lake Williams State Park is a sacred place mean to honor a family member, which was vandalized.

The family of the man who is remembered spoke to Channel 3.

The family recently sold the land to the state and the items that were spray painted on the trees was hateful.

The family member didn't want to show their face on camera, but she did want to give her late nephew a voice.

After his unexpected death, the family posted a plaque on a tree at Lake Williams State Park.

"My nephew spent a lot of time out there enjoying nature. Fishing and camping," said the family member.

Nazi symbols, racist acronyms, and other symbols were discovered spray-painted on trees, grass, and other areas.

"It really goes to my heart that people are going up there and possibly targeting our family," said the aunt.

Remnants of whatever gathering happened still littered the area on Monday. Bags of potato chips and even a can of spray paint were left behind.

"It breaks my heard and quite frankly, it's a little frightening too that people like that are in my backyard so to speak," said the family member.

The vandalism will be cleaned up after being documented by EnCon.

“Our state parks are meant for the enjoyment of all, regardless of a person’s background,” said DEEP Communications Director Chris Collibee. “Acts of vandalism, in particular those that express hate, have no place in our society. It is disappointing that some individuals would express themselves in such a manner that causes fear amongst others.”

Family members and other locals said even when the park was privately owned, the area would be frequented by partiers. After the vandalism, the family is urging the state to fence off that part of the park.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is being asked to call EnCon police at 860-424-3333.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.