Swastikas spray painted on trees at Lake Williams State Park

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s EnCon Police are investigating vandalism at a local state park.

Over the weekend, the vandalism was discovered at Lake Williams State Park Scenic Reserve in Lebanon.

The vandalism included Swastikas, which were spray-painted on trees. Other graphic images were found on the ground.

The vandalism will be cleaned up after being documented by EnCon.

“Our state parks are meant for the enjoyment of all, regardless of a person’s background” said DEEP Communications Director Chris Collibee. “Acts of vandalism, in particular those that express hate, have no place in our society. It is disappointing that some individuals would express themselves in such a manner that causes fear amongst others.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is being asked to call EnCon police at 860-424-3333.

