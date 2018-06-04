State requests FEMA assistance with Preliminary Damage Assessments

The state has requested the help of FEMA for preliminary damage assessments after the severe storms (WFSB)

Connecticut has formally requested government assistance after last month’s severe storms.

On Monday, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection announced that under Governor Dannel Malloy’s direction, the state has asked FEMA to conduct a joint Preliminary Damage Assessment.

The assessments have been requested in three counties, which are Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven Counties.

This is a result of the severe weather that included three tornadoes that hit the state on May 15.

The state is requested the assessments begin the week of June 11.

DESPP said their Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will coordinate the damage assessment with FEMA.

