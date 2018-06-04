Lockheed Martin demonstrates F-35 at a Manchester facility

It travels at lightning speed and is considered the most lethal aircraft ever made.

It’s the F-35 and it’s built by Lockheed Martin, but the engine and many of its parts are made right in here Connecticut.

On Monday. employees at a Manchester company got to see how this combat plane flies.

At Spartan Aerospace in Manchester, all kinds of important parts are made, even parts that are used to build engines for the F-35 stealth fighter.

"I like working for a company where you have the potential to grow with the company and then you can see how your work ends up transforming into a plane that flying and defending our country,” said Jason Pike, Aerospace employee.

Lockheed Martin, which builds the F-35, brought a flight simulator to show how this high-tech aircraft gets the job done.

The F-35 is hard to detect on radar. It can see enemies before enemies see it, another advantage, a lot of information is gathered in the cockpit allowing the pilot to make quick decisions.

“In Connecticut, there are 78 industries that are working on the F-35 program over 11,000 direct and indirect jobs and providing an economic impact of over half a billion dollars,” said Bob Rubino of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.

Spartan is one of those companies in the state that supplies parts for the F-35.

They all work in partnership with Pratt and Whitney, which a week ago announced big expansion plans, creating thousands of new jobs.

Channel 3 wanted to see how a plane that cost close to $100 million goes faster than the speed of sound.

"This is an aerospace hub for the country and precisely because of precision manufacturing, so it not just the OPM Pratt and Whitney and Lockheed Martin but that whole ecosystem of supply chains,” said Congressman John Larson.

