Showers/Storms likely today... eventually temps trend warmer!

For the rest of today, isolated to scattered showers/storms develop and move through CT… some could produce small hail, a gusty wind.

Tomorrow: partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers.

Thursday and Friday: temperatures gradually go up, and we’ll be storm-free.

The weekend: It starts dry with highs Saturday in the 80s, then rain looks to arrive late in the day. Sunday, rain appears to be likely (not necessarily a washout though).

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A pool of cold, unstable air associated with an upper level low will move directly over New England today. Therefore, more showers can be expected. Our weather is dry for the morning commute and we’re seeing a decent amount of sunshine. However, clouds and showers will build up and there is even a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Since the atmosphere aloft will be so cold, any storms that develop could produce small hail. It is going to be another cooler than normal day, but not nearly as cool as yesterday. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Clouds and showers will dissipate with the loss of heating tonight. The sky will become partly cloudy and temperatures will dip into the range of 45-55.

WEDNESDAY…

Low pressure will move out to sea, but another weak storm will form near the east coast of Southern New England. The sky will become partly to mostly cloudy and scattered showers will develop, especially during the afternoon. Once again, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

June will get back on track with drier, warmer weather! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days, although a weak cold front or trough will drift through New England on Friday. Thursday is shaping up to be a partly to mostly sunny day with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Friday should be partly sunny and a few degrees warmer with highs in the lower 80s away from the coast. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out Thursday or Friday, the risk of getting one will be very low.

THE WEEKEND…

The jet stream will dip over the Northeastern States this weekend and this will drive a storm system and a cold front through New England Saturday night and Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry with partly sunny skies and it should be warm with highs 80-85. However, clouds will increase during the afternoon hours and showers could arrive in the late afternoon or evening.

Showers will become more widespread Saturday night. It’ll be mild and muggy too with lows around 60 degrees. The cold front will move through Connecticut on Sunday with numerous showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. How high temperatures go will greatly depend on the timing of the cold front. Temperatures could top 80 degrees, but it could be a lot cooler if the cold front moves through earlier in the day. For now, we are forecasting highs around 70 degrees, but that could easily change.

MONDAY…

A large high pressure system will move into New England on the heels of the departing cold front. Therefore, Monday is shaping up to be a great day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the 70s.

MAY 2018, ONE OF THE WARMEST ON RECORD!

The average temperature for May 2018 will likely come in at 64.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport. If that is indeed the case, this May will be tied for the 4th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area and records date back to 1905! May 1965 also had an average temperature of 64.4 degrees. The warmest May was just 3 years ago, in 2015. The average temperature was 66.0 degrees. May 1991 is the second warmest with an average temperature of 65.8 degrees and 3rd place goes to May 1975 with an average temperature of 64.5 degrees.

This May, we had 4 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International. The hottest day was May 3rd when we had a record breaking 94 degrees. We also had a number of cool and wet days, but the warm days far outweighed the cool ones.

May was also a dry month overall. Total rainfall at the airport was 2.47”, which is 1.88” below normal.

JUNE’S MILESTONES…

June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer includes all of June, July, and August.

Astronomical summer occurs at the summer solstice which is Thursday, June 21st, at 6:07 am this year.

June 1 also marks the beginning of the hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) already released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season is long; it officially lasts through November 30th. This season got off to an early start when Subtropical Storm Alberto moved northward through the Gulf of Mexico, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle earlier this week, before the official tropical storm season began.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

