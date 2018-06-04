USDA recalls 17 tons cooked ground beef due to potential contamination

Don Lee Farms has recalled cooked ground beef due to the possibility of plastic contamination (USDA)

A Texas food processor is recalling 34,000 pounds of fully cooked ground beef products that could be contaminated with plastic.

Goodman Food Products, Texas, Inc. recalled Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED BEEF PATTY CRUMBLES and Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED HOMESTYLE BEEF PATTY.

These products could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, white plastic, according to the USDA.

The products were shipped to institutional locations in Connecticut and Maine.

The Fully Cooked Beef Patty Crumbles that are being recalled are the 40-pound cases with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG36100 and “Best if used within” date of August 2, 2018.

The Fully Cooked Homestyle Beef Patty recall is for the 40-pound cases with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG38220 and “Best if used within” date of August 2, 2018.

The problem was discovered after the company and USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Services received complaints about hard, white plastic material found in the products.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of reactions due to consumption of the products.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in school freezers or refrigerators.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website here.

