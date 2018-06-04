PD: Elderly man assaulted during car robbery in New London

New London Police are investigating a car robbery where an elderly victim was assaulted on Monday.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy parking lot on Bank Street.

According to police, an elderly man was assaulted and robbed. When police arrived on the scene, they found the man bleeding from the head due to a strong-arm robbery of his car.

The victim had a laceration on his head and was brought to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The suspect took the man’s car, which is described as a red 2001 Mercury Sable with a New Mexico license plate 639-MMY.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, approximately 6 feet tall, large build and wearing gray shots and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. The suspect also had a baseball cap on.

Anyone with information is asked to call New London Police.

