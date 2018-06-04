Middletown woman upset over order hits cashier with burger

A Middletown woman got upset over her Wendy’s order and hit the cashier with a burger.

Middletown Police said on Friday they responded to the Wendy’s on Washington Street.

The assistant manager told police a woman was upset about a burger order.

The woman, Holly Bartolotta, began to yell and swear, and then threw her burger at a cashier.

Police said Bartolotta also hit another customer during the incident.

Bartolotta told police she was upset about the employees getting the order wrong and more upset about how they handled the situation.

She admitted to throwing the burger as well as yelling, swearing and ‘bumping into another customer.”

Bartolotta was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace and will be in court on June 15.

