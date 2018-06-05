2 of 3 bodies at Springfield home have CT connections, suspect still not named

Three bodies were found at a home on Page Boulevard in Springfield, MA last week. (WFSB)

Ernestine Ryans, America Lyden and Kayla Escalante were identified as the victims whose bodies were found on a property in Springfield, MA. (Family/Springfield police/Facebook)

Authorities identified three women whose bodies were found in a Springfield, MA home, yard and garage days after conducting searches.

Two of the victims had ties to Connecticut.

All three were mothers, and in one case, a grandmother.

They were 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans, 34-year-old America Lyden and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante.

They were found on a property on Page Boulevard last week.

Family members of Ernestine Ryans and Lyden said they both suffered hard times. However, they never thought this would be the outcome.

Relatives told Channel 3 Ernestine Ryans grew up in Bloomfield and Lyden once lived in Southington.

Both had been missing for months.

Escalante had not been reported missing. Police said she lived in Ludlow, MA.

Channel 3 spoke with Ernestine Ryans' brother in Torrington. He said the family is devastated.

"We’re still trying to process it," said Anthony Ryans, Ernestine Ryans' brother. "It's still, [we're] rallying around my mom because she’s taking it the hardest out of everyone."

Police have not announced a suspect in their deaths.

The home continues to be searched by investigators.

It was the last known address for Stewart Weldon, who was pulled over after a police pursuit for a broken tail light last week.

He has since been charged in two unrelated kidnapping and assault cases.

