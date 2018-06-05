Body found in Long Island Sound confirmed to be missing kayaker

Billy Zadrozny disappeared a week ago. His kayak was found overturned in the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook. (GoFundMe)

A body was recovered from Long Island Sound just off the coast of Old Saybrook on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A body found on Tuesday morning in Long Island Sound was that of a missing 18-year-old kayaker.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed that it was Billy Zadrozny just before 10:30 a.m.

The body was found in the sound just off the coast of Old Saybrook earlier in the morning. Boaters spotted it.

Crews, including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, were called to the scene. The body has since been recovered.

“I was actually putting my fishing pole up getting ready to cast then I heard the police cars go down here first to the causeway," said Frank Floranzano of Clinton.

Meanwhile, a vigil was scheduled for Tuesday night in Old Saybrook with Zadrozny's friends and family. Channel 3 has learned that it will still take place.

They said they held out hope that would he be found.

The vigil was planned for the Saybrook Point Pavilion, a spot where they gathered when the search for Zadrozny was called off a week ago.

Zadrozny's kayak was found overturned at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook. A life jacket and fishing gear were on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with state and local agencies, launched an extensive 33-hour search. However, it was called off last Tuesday night.

Family and close friends said Zadrozny, who is from Clinton, was funny, outgoing, loyal and caring.

They said fishing became a passion at an early age and was something he loved to do.

"It's hard to believe, I'm still waiting for him to show up," said Kelsey Lebert, a friend. "I'm still hoping for a miracle. I think everyone is."

The vigil was set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot between mini golf and where the Dock and Dine used to be.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Zadrozny's parents. A link to it can be found here.

