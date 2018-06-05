Body found near Old Saybrook location of kayaker search

Billy Zadrozny disappeared a week ago. His kayak was found overturned in the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook. (GoFundMe)

A body was found on Tuesday morning near the spot where crews had been searching for a missing 18-year-old kayaker in Old Saybrook.

There's no word on the person's identity at this point, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The body was found in Long Island Sound off of the coast.

The location is not far from where the U.S. Coast Guard had been searching for Billy Zadrozny.

Recovery crews, including the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, were called to the scene. The body has since been recovered.

Meanwhile, a vigil has been scheduled for Tuesday night in Old Saybrook with Zadrozny's friends and family.

They said they are still holding out home that he'll be found.

The vigil is planned for the Saybrook Point Pavilion, a spot where they gathered when the search for Zadrozny was called off a week ago.

Zadrozny's kayak was found overturned at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook. A life jacket and fishing gear were on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with state and local agencies, launched an extensive 33-hour search. However, it was called off last Tuesday night.

Family and close friends said Zadrozny, who is from Clinton, was funny, outgoing, loyal and caring.

They said fishing became a passion at an early age and was something he loved to do.

"It's hard to believe, I'm still waiting for him to show up," said Kelsey Lebert, a friend. "I'm still hoping for a miracle. I think everyone is."

The vigil is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot between mini golf and where the Dock and Dine used to be.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Zadrozny's parents. A link to it can be found here.

