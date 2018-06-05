Imagine Dragons concert expected to bring a lot of traffic to Ha - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Imagine Dragons concert expected to bring a lot of traffic to Hartford

Imagine Dragons. (Alexandra Sermon / Wikimedia Commons) Imagine Dragons. (Alexandra Sermon / Wikimedia Commons)
A popular concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford may create some traffic woes for people driving through the capital city Tuesday night.

Imagine Dragons is playing an 8 p.m. show at the venue.

Traffic may be heavy on Interstates 91 and 84 and Route 2 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Drivers may want to plan accordingly for potential delays.

