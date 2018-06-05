Imagine Dragons concert expected to bring a lot of traffic to Hartford

A popular concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford may create some traffic woes for people driving through the capital city Tuesday night.
Imagine Dragons is playing an 8 p.m. show at the venue.
Traffic may be heavy on Interstates 91 and 84 and Route 2 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Drivers may want to plan accordingly for potential delays.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.