Rain moved through the state, temps remain low

Unstable air moved into the area on Tuesday, which led to a build up of cloud cover and the possibility for showers and thunderstorms.

Some scattered showers already worked their way across the northern half of the state during the late morning hours.

A few showers produced heavy rain in some towns.

"Otherwise, it was a pretty nice day even though temperatures remained below normal," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest. " At Bradley International Airport, the morning low was 49 degrees and the high was 70 degrees."

Track any that arrive with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Showers will end by Tuesday night and it will be pleasant.

On Wednesday, sun with be mixed with clouds, but a rain shower can't be ruled out.

By the end of the week, June will get back to drier, warmer weather.

"High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days, although a weak cold front or trough will drift through New England on Friday. Thursday is shaping up to be a partly to mostly sunny day with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 70s," said DePrest.

